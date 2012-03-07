March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 13, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 7bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 7bp
Payment Date March 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citi & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US500769FA78
