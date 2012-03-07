March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Fortum Oyj
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.75 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 14, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.955
Yield 3.26 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0757033252
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 14, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 120bp
Issue price Par
ISIN XS0757032957
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, Nordea Markets &
Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.