March 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2027

Coupon 3.5 pct

Yield 3.52 pct

Reoffer price 99.763

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.2bp

& 14.1 bp Over the 6.5 pct July 2027

DBR & 3.5 pct April 2026 FRTR

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DZ, Goldman sachs & Royal

Bank of Scotland

Ratings AAA (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0755873253

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.