March 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a covered FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 44 bp

Issue price Par

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Nor Markets & SEB

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond

Programme

ISIN NO0010638307

