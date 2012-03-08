March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Atlas Copco AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 15, 2019

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.823

Reoffer price 99.823

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 144.6bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Nordea Markets & SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0757310270

Data supplied by International Insider.