BRIEF-Value Partners says group's AUM as at 31 Jan 2017 was about US$14.0 bln
* Unaudited AUM of company and its subsidiaries as at 31 January 2017 were approximately US$14.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Nordea Bank AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 29, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.403
Reoffer price 99.903
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 350 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN CH0180006162
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Banco do Brasil SA will accelerate the rollout of digital banking products for 63 million clients as a way to boost profitability and reduce operational costs, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said on Friday.
Feb 17 Amata Summit Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust