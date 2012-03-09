HONG KONG, March 9 BlackRock Inc has hired former J.P. Morgan Private Bank executive Joseph Pacini as its head of alternative investors strategy group in Asia Pacific ex-Japan, the world's biggest money manager said in a statement on Friday.

BlackRock manages about $105 billion globally in alternative assets under hedge funds, private equity and real estate. Its total assets under management as of end-December was $3.51 trillion.

Pacini, whose previous employers include Bain Capital, headed J.P. Morgan Private Bank's alternative investments team in Asia. He will be based in Hong Kong and grow BlackRock's alternative asset class business in Asia. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)