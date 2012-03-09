March 9 Berne, 8 March 2012 Swisscom takes over Datasport Swisscom has acquired Datasport AG, a leading international provider for popular and mass sporting events, as of 1 March 2012. The acquisition will expand Swisscom's service offering for large-scale events. Datasport employs 21 full-time and 67 part-time employees and will continue to operate as an independent company and brand. The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the acquisition price. Datasport is a leading international service provider for popular and mass sporting events. The company services over 300 events per year in the fields of running, mountain biking, triathlon/duathlon, cycling, walking, cross-country skiing and Alpine skiing. As a one-stop provider, it is responsible for data management, competitor management, collection, time recording, results services, speaker and information systems and information dissemination. Its core competencies include data management for mass sporting events, registration and identification of competitors, time recording, and implementation of RFID and modern web technologies. Swisscom offers temporary mobile radio infrastructure services for events, GPS tracking and geo-localisation. Swisscom Event & Media Solutions AG (a subsidiary of Swisscom Broadcast) also provides temporary ICT services along with streaming and web media solutions for event organisers and media companies. Swisscom becomes full-service provider With the purchase of Datasport, Swisscom now offers a full range of services for events. According to Dieter Bernauer, CEO Swisscom Participations, the acquisition will be mutually beneficial for both companies: "Datasport is a solid, well-run company with an excellent reputation in the field of mass sporting events. Swisscom is gaining new competencies that will perfectly complement its existing offering." Claudio Galasso, Managing Director and former majority shareholder of Datasport, also sees Swisscom as the ideal partner to take the company forward: "In Swisscom Datasport has gained a strong partner with unrivalled expertise in mobile and multimedia communications. This will enable Datasport to expand its offering, for example with mobile apps." Datasport, headquartered in Gerlafingen, was founded in 1983 and today employs 21 full-time and 67 part-time employees. The company will continue to operate as an independent company and brand, and customers will continue to receive the same professional level of service they have become accustomed to. The first service to be jointly developed by Swisscom and Datasport will be launched at the Patrouille des Glaciers race at the end of April. Using GPS tracking, the Patrouille des Glaciers app will enable fans to follow competitors in the Alpine skiing competition in real time on their mobile phones. For media information: Swisscom Media Service E-mail: media@swisscom.com Tel.: +41 58 221 98 04 www.swisscom.ch (Reporting By Ashok Narayanaswamy)