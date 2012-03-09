(Rewrites, adds analyst comments, details on transaction)

March 9 Quest Software Inc QSFT.O said that private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners has agreed to buy the company for nearly $2 billion in cash, but that it will spend two months looking for better offers before it finalizes the deal.

The company's shares soared 22 percent on Friday morning to $23.71, above the $23 per share offer from Insight, indicating that investors are expecting a better offer.

Wunderlich Securities Inc analyst Brian Freed said he thinks there is a good chance the company will end up selling for between $24 and $25 a share following the expiration of a 60-day "go-shop" period, during which Quest's board of directors will solicit other proposals.

He said the most likely bidder would be Dell Inc DELL.O, the computer maker that has used acquisitions to move aggressively into the software business in recent years.

Quest sells backup software and security software that would nicely complement products in Dell's portfolio, he said.

Other potential bidders include BMC Software Inc BMC.O, CA Inc (CA.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Oracle Corp ORCL.O, he said.

If another buyer ends up with Quest, the Aliso Viejo, California-based software maker has agreed to pay Insight a break-up fee of either $4.2 million or $6.3 million, depending on the timing of the deal.

Quest, whose products include software that monitors the flow of data through networks, will continue to be led by current Chief Executive Vinny Smith, who took over last month after Doug Garn stepped down citing poor health.

Smith, who holds about 34 percent of the outstanding shares in the software maker, said that he would vote in favor of the Insight offer unless the deal is terminated.

(; Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das, Dave Zimmerman; sruthi.ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 ext. 5218; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800 Reuters Messaging: sruthi.ramakrishnan.reuters.com@reuters.net) Keywords: QUESTSOFTWARE/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.