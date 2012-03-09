(Corrects March 7 brief for rig count numbers in the second,
fourth, and sixth bullet points after co. clarified)
March 7 Baker Hughes Inc
:
* Announces February 2012 rig counts
* Says worldwide rig count for February 2012 was 3,900, up 149
from the 3,751 counted in January 2012
* Says international rig count for February 2012 was 1,204, up
33 from the 1,171 counted in January 2012
* Says average US rig count for February 2012 was 1,990, down
13 from the 2,003 counted in January 2012
* International offshore rig count for February 2012 was 320,
up 13 from the 307 counted in January 2012
* Says average Canadian rig count for February 2012 was 706, up
129 from the 577 counted in January 2012