March 12 Auto parts supplier Federal-Mogul Corp FDML.O said on Monday Chief Executive Jose Maria Alapont will retire at the end of this month and the maker of powertrain and safety technology will create an independent aftermarket division.

Shares of the company, which makes pistons, spark plugs, windshield wiper blades, brake pads and other auto components, were up 4.8 percent in premarket trading.

Federal-Mogul said Rainer Jueckstock, who is currently the senior vice president of its Powertrain Energy business unit, has been promoted to be the new CEO, effective April 1. He also will join the company's board.

The company, majority-owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn, said Alapont would remain with it in a consulting role to assist with the transition. Alapont also will remain on the board through the 2013 annual meeting.

"I want to sincerely thank Jose Maria ... for remaining with the company longer than he had originally committed," Icahn, Federal-Mogul's nonexecutive chairman, said in a statement.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company also said it is modifying its corporate structure to create a separate and independent aftermarket, or replacement parts, division. Federal-Mogul said it has hired a search firm to find the new unit's CEO, who will report directly to the board.

Federal-Mogul officials could not be reached for further comment.

Federal-Mogul's aftermarket business unit had global sales last year of $2.3 billion.

Shares of the company rose to $17.83 in premarket trading from Friday's closing price on the Nasdaq of $17.01.

