March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date May 25, 2016
Coupon 4.625 pct
Reoffer price 101.198
Spread 295 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 379 bp
Over the OBL 160
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & Commerzbank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 750 million
euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN FR0011052117
Temp ISIN FR0011221795
Data supplied by International Insider.