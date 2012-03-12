UPDATE 2-Jupiter's full-year profits hit by rising costs
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct, biggest mid-cap faller (Adds detail, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Cedulas Hipotecarias priced on Monday.
Borrower Bankinter
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2017
Coupon 4.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.721
Yield 4.188 pct
Spread 268 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 344.8bp
over the OBL 162
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB &
Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct, biggest mid-cap faller (Adds detail, CEO quote, analyst quote, share price)
* Reshuffle expected before key party meeting this year (adds official confirmation) By Shen Yan and Kevin Yao
LONDON, Feb 24 Banks based in Britain will probably have to move some operations to the European Union to preserve market access after Britain leaves the EU, because any replacement for the current setup will be imperfect and risky, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Friday.