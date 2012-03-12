March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower ABN AMRO Bank NV
Issue Amount 60 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 02, 2016
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 102.887
Spread 144 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 310 million
Swiss francs when fungible
ISIN CH0122489104
Temporary ISIN CH0181661072
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.