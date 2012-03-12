March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Spread 118 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 193.6 bp

over the 0.75 pct OBL 162

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Pohjola

Capital Markets, Royal bank of Scotland &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0758309396

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.