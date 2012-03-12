March 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Heineken NV
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2019
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.279
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 19, 2024
Coupon 3.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.566
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date March 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING Bank
& Rabobank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.