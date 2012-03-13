* Butter ratios unchanged at 1.0 to 1.05 times London

SINGAPORE, March 13 Prices of cocoa butter hardly moved in Asia on Tuesday but could fall next week because most chocolate makers had already bought supplies ahead of the Easter high-demand period, leaving grinders with unsold stocks, dealers said.

Cocoa butter, a key ingredient for making chocolate, was offered at ratios of 1.0 to 1.05 times London futures <0#LCC:>, unchanged from last week, but down from as high as 1.08 times in late February.

"Demand has slackened off in the past two to three weeks. We are still OK, but a lot processors in this region are under pressure to clear their stocks," said a grinder in Singapore.

"Some grinders have expanded their capacity, which means they are processing more beans and producing more butter. We also are fast approaching the summer months in Europe," said the dealer, referring to an annual fall in chocolate consumption in Europe during summer.

Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consuming regions of Europe and North America during several holidays, including Christmas, Valentine's Day in mid-February and Easter, which this year will fall in early April.

Indonesia, which is Asia's second-largest grinder after Malaysia, is forecast to process 400,000 tonnes of beans into chocolate ingredients in 2012, up 43 percent from this year's 280,000 tonnes. [ID:nL3E7I70IL]

Last week, Indonesia's stock exchange halted trading in shares of cocoa producer PT Davomas Abadi DAVO.JK because it failed to pay a debt coupon. [ID:nL4E8E92VM]

Cocoa beans are ground into butter and cake, which is later processed into powder. Butter is also used to make spreads, soaps and cosmetics, while powder is used in chocolate- making, beverages and ice cream.

Prices of cocoa powder were unchanged $4,200 a tonne, having been offered at as high $4,800 in late February. May cocoa on Liffe LCCc2 fell 8 pounds, or 0.5 percent, to finish at 1,548 pounds a tonne on Monday. [SOF/L]

