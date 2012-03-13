March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sanoma Corporation

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.413

Spread 362.5 bp

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, ING & Nordea

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100+1

