March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Covered bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DnB Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 21, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.072

Spread 61 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.6

bp over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date March 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nord LB &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Bonds are backed by 100% prime

residential Norwegian mortgages.

