March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Clariant AG
Issue Amount 235 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 24, 2019
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.736
Payment Date April 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0181721629
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.