March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + flat

Payment Date March 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0759600694

