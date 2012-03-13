UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
March 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Leeds Building Society
Issue Amount 250 million Sterling
Maturity Date March 20, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 150bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 158bp
Payment Date March 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.