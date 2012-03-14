* WHAT: Global Iron Ore & Steel Forecast conference

By James Regan

SYDNEY, March 14 An unrelenting rise in iron ore output by the world's biggest producers as top consumer China looks to curb economic growth and its impact on global supply and prices, will be in focus at an industry conference next week.

Rio Tinto (RIO.AX), BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), AngloAmerican (AAL.L) and other companies gathering at the Global Iron & Steel Forecast Conference in Perth will outline plans to ramp up iron ore capacity for much of this decade in hopes China will continue to buy just about all they can mine.

The miners are expected to reiterate their resolve to go ahead with a collective $35 billion in growth plans despite China's decision to cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent. [ID:nL4E8E54K5]

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) on Wednesday launched a $1 billion bond offering in unsecured notes to help fund its plans to nearly triple annual production to 155 million tonnes by the middle of next year. [ID:nWNAS7357]

Commodities forecasters are divided on whether such a surge in supply coinciding with a Chinese cooling will finally push the global seaborne market for iron ore into oversupply over the next 12 months or so, after three years of heady growth . China accounts for about 60 percent of world trade in iron ore.

Mining companies argue that by boosting production now they are positioning for China's long-term needs for imported ore to support a burgeoning middle-class requiring more steel-based products than ever before.

Global iron ore supply/demand forecasts:

Chinese steel production per capita is not forecast to peak until around 2030 at 750kg versus 500kg now, says Sam Walsh, head of Rio Tinto's iron ore division.

This compares with 250 kg per person in the United States and a worldwide average of 203 kg in 2011, based on steel industry data.

"No one's saying there won't be speed bumps along the way, but for the longer term, it's wise to have the capacity in place to meet China's needs," said David Flanagan, chairman of Atlas Mining (AGO.AX), which aims to increase production five-fold within four years.

While China's move to trim its growth target for the year fans concerns the country's demand for raw material could slacken, traders point out that growth of 7.5 percent is still very good. Actual growth in the world's second largest economy has surpassed the government's target in the past years.

Smaller producers and prospectors in Australia, such as Atlas, have mapped out plans to mine some 365 million tonnes a year by 2016, which would go into a global market that Rio Tinto estimates would need around 1.6 billion tonnes.

By 2016, the biggest three producers, Vale (VALE5.SA), Rio Tinto and BHP, expect to be supplying around 1.1 billion tonnes a year.

PROFT MARGINS SUPPORT EXPANSION

Zhu Jimin, president of Shougang Group and chairman of industry body the China Iron & Steel Association, recently warned that China's steel production this year would grow by just 4 percent against 8.9 percent in 2011.

But iron ore miners are set to argue the news is not all bad and profit margins on sales will still remain high enough to warrant the expansion work.

"With production costs of between $25 and $50 a tonne, depending on who you are, it's still a quite profitable margin," UBS commodities analyst Tom Price said.

Official data show China's iron ore imports in February reached 65 million tonnes, just 4 million tonnes short of the all-time high of 69 million in January 2011.

Also, Commonwealth Bank of Australia expects average iron ore prices, while easing to $150 a tonne this year from $163 in 2011, to bounce back to $156 in 2013.

"We don't have any real concerns over the market for iron ore in China going forward," said Atlas' Flanagan. "We see a strong market, with price support of at least $100 a tonne."

Australian Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content were being offered at $142 to $144 per tonne, including freight.

Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI edged up 0.56 percent to $144.1 a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since Feb. 7, according to the Steel Index. Prices have gained about 4 percent so far this year. [IRONORE/]

Ironically, said mining analyst Shaun Giacomo of Petras Capital in Sydney, lower iron ore prices could provide producers outside China with more market share.

"China's got a lot of domestic volume, but it's low quality iron ore, so as the price goes up they can mine more and make an economic return on it," Giacomo said. "But as the price goes down, they must mine less because that return is lower."

