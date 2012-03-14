SEOUL, March 14 Flat screen maker LG Display Co Ltd (034220.KS) is supplying touch-screen panels for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) new iPad, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Bloomberg reported earlier that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) was the sole supplier for the new iPad, launched last week, after LG and Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) failed to meet the U.S. company's quality requirements, quoting an analyst from research firm iSuppli.

"LG is also in a panel supply deal with Samsung for the new iPad," the source said.

The source was not authorised to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

