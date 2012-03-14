March 14 Chipmaker LSI Corp raised its estimates for the current quarter citing a stronger-than-expected recovery of the hard-disk drive market and rise in demand for its flash-based products.

LSI, which counts hard-drive disk maker Seagate as a key customer, expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 12 cents to 16 cents per share, on revenue of $585 million to $615 million.

Shares of the company rose 5 percent in premarket trade on Wednesday. They closed at $8.54 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)