March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Scania CV AB

Guarantor Scania AB

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 22, 2016

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.637

Reoffer price 99.637

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 125.6 bp

over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL #159

Payment Date March 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

