March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG (ENBW)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 02, 2072
Coupon 7.375 pct
Issue price 103.50
Reoffer price 103.50
Yield 6.532 pct
Spread 566.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct January 04, 2017 DBR
Payment Date March 14, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Barclays
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0674277933
Temp ISIN XS0758304165
