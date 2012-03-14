March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Telstra Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 21, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.617
Reoffer price 99.617
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 161bp
over the 2.0 pct January 04, 2022 DBR
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
programme
ISIN XS0760187400
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.