* Mirvac has tightened its fy17 operating eps guidance to between 14.2 and 14.4 cents per stapled security
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Roche Finance Europe BV
Guarantor Roche Holding Ltd
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.812
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 93.3bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Santander GBM & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0760139773
Data supplied by International Insider.
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 In a blow to President Donald Trump as he tries to assemble his administration, his nominee for labor secretary, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration on Wednesday amid concerns that he could not garner enough Senate votes to be confirmed.
Feb 15 Try to hide wherever you like but periods of rising interest rates mean lower returns.