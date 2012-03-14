March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NRW.Bank

Guarantor The German state of North Rhine-

Westphalia (NRW)

Issue Amount 225 million sterling

Maturity Date March 21, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 67 bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 67 bp

Payment Date March 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC Capital

Markets

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0760142488

Data supplied by International Insider.