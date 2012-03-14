BRIEF-Mirvac sees FY17 operating EPS between 14.2 and 14.4 cents per stapled security
* Mirvac has tightened its fy17 operating eps guidance to between 14.2 and 14.4 cents per stapled security
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor The German state of North Rhine-
Westphalia (NRW)
Issue Amount 225 million sterling
Maturity Date March 21, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 67 bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 67 bp
Payment Date March 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC Capital
Markets
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0760142488
Data supplied by International Insider.
