SAFT ON WEALTH-Of rising rates and falling returns: James Saft
Feb 15 Try to hide wherever you like but periods of rising interest rates mean lower returns.
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a global bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 21, 2019
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.921
Spread 13.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.375 pct February 2019 UST
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
ISIN US045167CD31
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
Feb 15 Try to hide wherever you like but periods of rising interest rates mean lower returns.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Foreign investors in December sold safe-haven U.S. Treasuries for the ninth straight month, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday, and some analysts said the latest sales may have reflected increased risk appetite after the November election of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* hy profit for half year attributable to stapled security holders up 7% to $508 million