March 15 A very divided market awaits the RBI's monetary policy review later in the morning, with traders saying the central bank may well deliver a surprise rate cut -- its second unexpected action in a week.

Headline inflation on Wednesday picked up on Wednesday, which would appear to rule out new monetary easing, especially after the RBI already delivered a cut in the cash reserve ratio last week.

However, the same data showed non-food manufactured inflation slowed to a 14-month low, arguing for a potential cut in interest rates.

The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent, after ending the prior session at its highest close since Feb. 24. The 50-share index fell 0.5 percent (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)