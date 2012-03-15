March 15 A very divided market awaits the
RBI's monetary policy review later in the morning, with traders
saying the central bank may well deliver a surprise rate cut --
its second unexpected action in a week.
Headline inflation on Wednesday picked up on Wednesday,
which would appear to rule out new monetary easing, especially
after the RBI already delivered a cut in the cash reserve ratio
last week.
However, the same data showed non-food manufactured
inflation slowed to a 14-month low, arguing for a potential cut
in interest rates.
The main 30-share BSE index fell 0.4 percent, after
ending the prior session at its highest close since Feb. 24.
The 50-share index fell 0.5 percent
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)