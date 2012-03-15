(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, March 15 The Philippines, the world's biggest rice buyer in recent years, has set a June 30 deadline for importers of the grain to avoid duties on 380,000 tonnes of shipments, a National Food Authority official said on Thursday.

"Time is running out," Angelito Banayo, administrator of the state grain buyer, told reporters at an industry conference in Singapore.

"We have to have all the shipments in by June 30. The Philippines has lifted the 40 percent import duty on rice until June 30, but importers will have to pay a service fee in lieu of the tariff exemption," he added.

The Philippines is cutting rice imports for the private sector this year to 380,000 tonnes because it expects good crops but it may consider more government imports to cover its planned 500,000-tonne purchases, farm officials have said. [ID:nL4E8EE0MN]

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala said the state grains buyer may have to buy 120,000 tonnes of rice via a government-to-government deal this year to maintain a healthy buffer stock.

Alcala did not identify the government Manila hoped to source the rice from, but the Philippines usually buys about two-thirds of its annual rice imports from Vietnam, the world's No. 2 exporter, and small volumes from biggest seller Thailand.

Banayo said a decision could be made by the end of March.

"We want some figures on production clarified so we will have a meeting by the end of this month to decide on the imports of the balance 120,000 tonnes," he added.

Tenders for permits to import 190,000 tonnes of rice each have been set for March 19 and 26.[ID:nL4E8EC0B6]

The Philippines cut its rice purchases to 860,000 tonnes last year from a record 2.45 million in 2010, and plans to trim them further to 100,000 tonnes next year in its quest to become self-sufficient in the national staple by the end of 2013. [ID:nL4E8D918F]

The country aims to produce 17.6 million tonnes of unmilled rice in the year to June 2012 against 16.8 million a year ago, Banayo said.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: PHILIPPINES RICE/DEADLINE

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.