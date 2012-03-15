* LDR cramps new lending, despite RRR cuts

* Tougher enforcement launched in 2010-11 now biting hard

* Targeted LDR increases for big banks

(Adds detail on LDR impact, analyst quotes)

SHANGHAI, March 15 China is relaxing enforcement of its loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR) for banks, local media said on Thursday, after two straight months of flagging loan growth sparked concerns that weak credit creation is hampering growth in the real economy.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission toughened LDR enforcement aggressively last year, as part of a broader monetary tightening campaign aimed at beating back surging inflation.

But even as China has shifted cautiously towards looser monetary policy - cutting banks' required reserve ratio twice since last December - LDR ratios are continuing to cramp new lending, analysts say.

Banks extended 710.7 billion yuan ($112.5 billion) in new loans in February, well below market expectations of 750 billion yuan. [ID:nL4E8E92FZ]

Regulators have raised the target LDR for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) (601398.SS) and China Construction Bank (CCB) (601939.SS) to 63 percent and 70 percent, respectively, from 62 percent and 68 percent last year, the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source close to regulators.

Tough enforcement of LDR and related restrictions, rather than weak demand from potential borrowers, is the chief reason for lower than expected loan growth, said Helen Qiao, chief China economist for Morgan Stanley.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission moved from quarterly inspection to monthly and then to daily checks during 2011. The shift eliminated banks' ability to rustle up short-term deposits in the few days before inspection day.

"Monthly enforcement was painful for banks. Daily enforcement was even more painful," said Qiao told reporters.

But now Qiao believes that regulators are gradually relaxing the enforcement of LDR.

"We think this is extremely necessary," she said.

Local media reported on Thursday that the CBRC has raised the target LDR ratio for two major state banks in an effort to spur more lending.

Apart from the absolute level of the LDR threshold, related measures have also made it more difficult for banks to meet the requirement, Qiao said. Previously, when a bank approved a new loan, it could credit the borrower's account immediately. Instant disbursement created new deposits for the same bank, helping it to stay under the LDR.

But the CBRC issued new rules on loan disbursement in 2010 stipulating that banks could only issue new funds once the borrower actually requested payment to a third party. That meant that banks faced fresh uncertainty about when, or if, new loans would boost its own deposit base.

The top four banks hold more than half of the total deposits in China's banking system, so an adjustment of just one percentage point could potentially have a big impact on overall lending.

The reported LDR target adjustments are part of regulators' implementation of the CARPALS dynamic risk management system, which CBRC began using for systemically important banks in early 2010.

The system involves supervision of 13 different indicators, including capital adequacy, liquidity and loan quality. Under the system, regulators can adjust various regulatory thresholds as necessary.

The actual lending ratios for CCB, ICBC, ABC, and BOC were 63.4 percent, 62.8 percent, 55.5 percent, and 66.9 percent, respectively, the Business Herald reported, citing official figures.

(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Jason Subler/Ruth Pitchford)

