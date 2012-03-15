BRIEF-Hopson Development says January contracted sales about RMB116 million
* Group's contracted sales for one month ended 31 January 2017 amounted to approximately RMB116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Unibail-Rodamco SE
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 22, 2019
Coupon 3.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.670
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169.0
bp over 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 22, 2019
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale
Ratings A (S&P), A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
Programme
ISIN XS0761713865
Data supplied by International Insider.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago