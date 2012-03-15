BRIEF-Hopson Development says January contracted sales about RMB116 million
* Group's contracted sales for one month ended 31 January 2017 amounted to approximately RMB116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KWG Property Holding Ltd
Guarantor Substantial non-PRC subsidiaries of
the Issuer
Issue Amount $400 million
Maturity Date March 22, 2017
Coupon 13.25 pct
Issue price 99.112
Yield 13.5 pct
Payment Date March 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC & SCB
Expected Issue Ratings B1 (Moody's), BB- (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0751939553
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Group's contracted sales for one month ended 31 January 2017 amounted to approximately RMB116 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore rose 17.6 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago