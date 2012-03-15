BRIEF-Kuwait's International Financial Advisors posts FY loss
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an covered FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Wuestenrot Bank Ag
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2016
Coupon 6 month Euribor + 5 bp
Issue price 99.88
Reoffer price 99.88
Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 8 bp
Payment Date March 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Wuestenrot Bank
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000WBP0AH7
