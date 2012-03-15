BRIEF-Kuwait's International Financial Advisors posts FY loss
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Obrascon Huarte Lain SA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2020
Coupon 7.625 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 605 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date March 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Bank of America
Merill Lynch, Citi, CA CIB,
Santander, SG CIB & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Callable on March 15, 2016 at
103.813, March 15, 2017 at 101.906 &
March 15, 2018 and thereafter at
Par.
ISIN XS0760705631
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net loss 7.4 million dinars versus net profit of 1.2 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.