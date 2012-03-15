March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount A$125

Maturity Date March 29, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Issue price 100.838

Payment Date March 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0761804664

Data supplied by International Insider.