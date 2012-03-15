BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Bahrain FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
March 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International Ltd
Guarantor Nestle SA
Issue Amount A$125
Maturity Date March 29, 2017
Coupon 4.625 pct
Issue price 100.838
Payment Date March 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0761804664
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 16.2 million dinars versus 12.3 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvF7eg) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Hong Kong stocks reached a fresh four-month high on Wednesday morning, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy and the rate hike outlook sent Wall Street to record highs.
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungary's central bank is planning changes in the banking system that would reduce the cost of housing loans, a deputy governor of the National Bank of Hungary told the newspaper Magyar Hirlap on Wednesday.