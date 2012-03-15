SOFIA, March 15 Bulgarian Cup favourites
CSKA Sofia and bitter city rivals Levski were knocked out in the
quarter-finals on Thursday.
Holders CSKA suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at second division
Septemvri Simitli and only managed a late consolation goal from
their Cameroon midfielder Njongo Priso two minutes from time.
"I'm the happiest man on earth," Septemvri coach Stefan
Goshev told reporters. "The lads will not receive a single lev
for the win but the memories will last forever."
Levski, who have won the Cup 25 times, were dumped out in a
2-1 extra-time loss at Lokomotiv Plovdiv who equalised in added
time at the end of 90 minutes through defender Mihail Venkov.
Referee Ivaylo Stoyanov sent off Lokomotiv's Basile de
Carvalho and Levski's Hristo Yovov and Cristovao Ramos as well
as showing nine yellow cards in a tense affair.
On Wednesday, champions Litex Lovech and surprise league
leaders Ludogorets reached the semi-finals.
(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)