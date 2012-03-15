BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
March 16 Sanko Steamship Co has initiated an out-of-court settlement with creditors as high payments to ship owners bleed away cash flow at a time when freight revenues are languishing, the Nikkei reported.
The Tokyo-based shipping line, which applied to begin an alternative dispute resolution on Thursday, will spend several months drafting a restructuring plan that it hopes will win approval from creditors, the daily said.
President Takeshi Matsui has sought to improve cash flow, asking ship owners for a delay on about half the payments it owes, the Nikkei said.
Sanko Steamship -- which has restructured once before, after filing for bankruptcy protection in 1985 -- charters 80 percent of its fleet of about 190 ships, the business daily said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)