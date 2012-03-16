BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Agence Francaise De Developpement (AFD)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.939
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 121.2bp
over the OBL#162
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas & CA-CIB
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal