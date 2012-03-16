March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Yorkshire Building Society

Guarantor Yorkshire Building Society Covered

Bond LLP

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date March 23, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 175bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 175bp

Payment Date March 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC & RBC Capital

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0762446853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.