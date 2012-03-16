BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower IDBI Bank Ltd, acting through its
DIFC Branch Dubai
Issue Amount 110 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 12, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.5117
Reoffer price 100.0117
Yield 3.1249 pct
Spread 274 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0182096997
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal