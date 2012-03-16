BRIEF-HOV Services approves business combination with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
* Approved business combination of Sourcehov Holdings Inc., and Novitex Holdings, Inc. with Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2
March 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 23, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 182bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0762464914
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TOKYO/SINGAPORE, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of 38 classes from 14 FirstMac RMBS transactions. All transactions are backed by pools of conforming Australian residential mortgages sourced directly or through third-party introducers. The mortgages were originated in the name of nominee companies on behalf of the trustee, FirstMac Fiduciary Services Pty Ltd, and sold to the various trusts through
* Entered into agreement with Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) to enable purchase of ordinary shares by Credit Suisse, acting as principal