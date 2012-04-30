(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 30 -
Ratings -- Bankinter S.A. ----------------------------------------- 30-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 066460
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-Apr-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
13-Feb-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
15-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
11-Oct-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Spain (Kingdom of)
Rating Rating Date
¥36.5 bil fltg rate Tranche 2 due 06/15/2012 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012
¥35.4 bil 1.223% Tranche 1 ser 2 due 06/15/2012 BBB+ 26-Apr-2012
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: sr
unsecd BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR50 mil var rate fxd/fltg rate med-term nts
due 03/16/2015 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR150 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
06/16/2016 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR1 bil fltg rate med-term nts ser 1 due
06/21/2012 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR900 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
01/15/2013 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR78.8 mil 3.% nts ser II due 01/21/2013 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR120 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser I due
09/17/2012 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR30 mil 4.27% med-term nts due 07/22/2016 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR100 mil var rate puttable med-term nts due
01/13/2014 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR40 mil var rate nts due 02/10/2014 BBB-/WatchN 30-Apr-2012
EUR0 mil fltg rate (up to EUR 80mil) sub bnds
due 06/23/2013 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR50 mil fltg rate sub bnds due 09/18/2013 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: sub BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR50 mil fltg rate sub bnds due 09/29/2014 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR75 mil fltg rate step up callable sub nts
ser 1 due 03/21/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR100 mil fltg rate sub med-term nts due
06/23/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR50 mil fltg rate callable sub med-term nts
due 12/18/2016 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR50 mil fltg rate callable sub nts due
10/10/2018 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR297.25 mil 6.375% nts due 09/11/2019 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR40 mil 6.75% med-term nts due 12/07/2020 BB+/WatchN 13-Feb-2012
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 10/02/2003: S-T
debt A-3 30-Apr-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR5 bil A-3/WatchN 30-Apr-2012