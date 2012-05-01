BRIEF-HB Estate Developers Dec-qtr loss narrows
* Dec quarter net loss 49.3 million rupees versus loss 54.6 million rupees year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 01 -
Ratings -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. --------------------- 01-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Mult. CUSIP6: 606839
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
22-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 22-Feb-2012
¥30 bil 1.31% bnds ser 3 due 12/20/2012 A+ 22-Feb-2012
¥65 bil 1.74% bnds ser 4 due 03/20/2014 A+ 22-Feb-2012
¥70 bil 0.67% bnds ser 5 due 01/27/2016 A+ 22-Feb-2012
US$1.3 bil var rate bnds due 03/15/2072 A- 02-Mar-2012
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥300 bil A-1 22-Feb-2012
* Shenzhen stock exchange says reprimands Ingenious Ene-Carbon New Materials, senior executives for violation of information disclosure
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 3.39 million versus net loss EGP 3.38 million year ago