European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
May 1 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by continued growth in its core insurance segment.
First-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $354 million, or 63 cents per share, from $319 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.05 billion.
Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)
* Toshiba says to hold news conference at 0930 GMT Further company coverage: (Reporting By Taiga Uranaka)
* Toshiba says got approval for earnings filing extension Further company coverage: (Reporting By Chris Gallagher)