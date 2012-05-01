May 1 Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by continued growth in its core insurance segment.

First-quarter net income from continuing operations rose to $354 million, or 63 cents per share, from $319 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.05 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $33.45 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore)