BRIEF-KKR to acquire Travelopia from TUI
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 PF Changs China Bistro Inc said it signed a deal to be bought by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. for $1.1 billion.
Centerbridge will pay $51.50 per share for the restaurant operator -- a premium of about 30 percent to its stock's Monday close.
Separately, PF Changs, which operates namesake Bistro restaurants and the smaller Pei Wei quick-service chain, also reported first-quarter results. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
* Says to provide further details on guidance on Tuesday (Adds details on valuation, advisors)