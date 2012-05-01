* Sees Q1 EPS $0.00-$0.04 vs I/B/E/S est $0.26

* Sees Q1 rev $524-526 mln vs est $558.3 mln

* Shares fall as much as 25 pct

May 1 Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack PBY.N said private equity firm Gores Group, which is buying the automotive aftermarket chain, had asked it to delay the buyout process after Pep Boys estimated that it barely made a profit in the latest quarter.

The news sent Pep Boys shares down 25 percent to $11.17, their lowest in three months, on the New York Stock Exchange as clouds gathered over the much-awaited acquisition.

Pep Boys had agreed to be bought by Gores Group for about $791 million in cash in January, after years of attempts to sell itself.

Pep Boys, founded in 1921 by four friends who pooled together $800 to open a single auto parts store in Philadelphia, hit a lean patch in recent years as higher gas prices, weakness in the industry and intense competition paralyzed growth.

Pep Boys, which competes with Monro Muffler (MNRO.O) and Midas Inc MDS.N, said Gores wanted to determine the cause of the "significant downturn" in business.

If Gores concludes that a material adverse effect or material breach of covenant has occurred, it would be free to back out of the deal, Pep Boys said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pep Boys said the its quarterly results would be below expectations due to a variety of factors, which existed, were known or should have been known to Gores before the execution of the merger agreement.

The factors have not resulted in a company material adverse effect as defined in the merger agreement, Pep Boys said.

Pep Boys said it expected net income to be between breakeven levels and 4 cents per share, on sales of $524 million to $526 million for the first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 26 cents a share on revenue of $558.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

